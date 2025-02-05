Internal Strife: FBI's Compliance and Investigation Challenges

In a memo addressed to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove assured that agents who executed their duties during the January 6 investigations are not facing job terminations.

Bove criticized FBI leadership for what he labeled as 'insubordination' when top officials resisted providing requested information. The memo precedes a crucial court hearing involving two lawsuits aimed at safeguarding agents' identities involved in probing the Capitol attack.

Bove emphasized that the demand for a list of personnel engaged in January 6 inquiries was prompted by the bureau's acting leadership's non-compliance with earlier requests for investigator names.

(With inputs from agencies.)