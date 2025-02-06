Mitch McConnell's Resilience Amid Health Challenges

In Washington, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell experienced two falls near the Senate chamber this Wednesday, according to Punchbowl News. McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, fell down the stairs and required help from fellow senators after another fall inside the chambers.

As a precautionary measure, McConnell used a wheelchair to navigate the Capitol following the incidents. His spokesperson assured that the senator is fine and stated, "The lingering effects of polio in his left leg will not disrupt his regular schedule of work."

McConnell, who is 82 and has been representing Kentucky in the Senate since 1985, recently stepped down as party leader. Despite the health scares, including previous falls and two instances of freezing up in public, he plans to serve out the remaining two years of his term.

(With inputs from agencies.)