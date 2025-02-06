Left Menu

Shake-up at Government's HR Wing: Erica Roach Out as CFO

Erica Roach, CFO of the government's Office of Personnel Management, resigns after being ousted. The move comes amid a government overhaul led by President Trump, seeking to reduce bureaucracy and increase loyalists. Elon Musk aides have taken over the OPM as part of the efficiency initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:43 IST
Erica Roach, the chief financial officer of the government's Office of Personnel Management, is stepping down from her position. Her resignation, reportedly due to being forced out, was announced by an ABC News reporter via the social media platform X, citing inside sources.

This transition occurs as part of a larger government reform initiative set in motion by President Donald Trump. The initiative focuses on restructuring and reducing the federal bureaucracy and installing advisors aligned with the administration's goals. As part of these efforts, aides associated with billionaire Elon Musk have assumed control over the OPM, highlighting a major leadership shift in the agency.

Roach has not yet provided any public comment regarding her departure from the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

