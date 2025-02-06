Shake-up at Government's HR Wing: Erica Roach Out as CFO

Erica Roach, the chief financial officer of the government's Office of Personnel Management, is stepping down from her position. Her resignation, reportedly due to being forced out, was announced by an ABC News reporter via the social media platform X, citing inside sources.

This transition occurs as part of a larger government reform initiative set in motion by President Donald Trump. The initiative focuses on restructuring and reducing the federal bureaucracy and installing advisors aligned with the administration's goals. As part of these efforts, aides associated with billionaire Elon Musk have assumed control over the OPM, highlighting a major leadership shift in the agency.

Roach has not yet provided any public comment regarding her departure from the role.

