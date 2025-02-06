U.S. Diplomat Marco Rubio Skips G20 Amid Funding Threats

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that he will not participate in the upcoming G20 meeting in South Africa. This announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump warned of potential funding cuts to the African nation.

The absence of Rubio marks a significant diplomatic decision as South Africa prepares to host the foreign ministers of the G20. The meeting is set to take place from February 20-21 in Johannesburg, bringing together leaders to discuss pressing global issues.

The U.S. administration's recent threat to withdraw financial support adds a layer of tension to the discussions, potentially impacting international relations during the gathering of major world economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)