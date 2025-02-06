US and Panama Enhance Security Cooperation Amid Canal Dispute
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino have decided to enhance military cooperation to bolster security, following canal-related tensions. Despite previous engagements with China, Panama may shift focus, aiming to safeguard regional interests alongside the United States.
In a recent development, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino have agreed to bolster cooperation between the U.S. military and Panama's security forces. This comes after a notable dispute concerning the Panama Canal, as reported by the Pentagon on Wednesday.
During their conversation, both leaders emphasized the strong relationship and security interests shared by the United States and Panama, particularly in safeguarding the vital Panama Canal. A spokesperson from the Pentagon highlighted the alignment in their strategic goals.
Additionally, following discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Mulino announced that Panama might withdraw from its broad agreement with China's Belt and Road initiative, potentially focusing efforts on partnerships more aligned with U.S. interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
