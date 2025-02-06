BJP Strengthens Campaign Amid High-Stakes Urban Elections

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was a prominent figure at the Vijay Sankalp rally in Korba on Wednesday, a key event in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming 2025 urban body elections. Demonstrating significant support within the region, Sai also led a roadshow in Raigarh, focusing on cementing BJP's influence ahead of municipal elections. He urged the public to trust the BJP for continued development and effective governance.

Expressing gratitude for public support, Sai remarked, "I am thankful for the love you've shown to BJP... Entrust us with development tasks. All development work will be executed under us. With our double-engine government in place, we're now aiming for a triple-engine government," reinforcing his commitment to the state's progress. In Raipur, CM Sai further detailed BJP's election strategy, highlighting that their municipal corporation campaign begins with critical meetings and a roadshow.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly elections during the rally, Sai projected that this time, the BJP would form the government there. According to the Election Commission of India, the Delhi Assembly elections concluded with a 60.42% voter turnout amidst a fiercely contested environment, with voters actively participating across all 70 constituencies.

Significantly, most exit polls suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party is on track to emerge victorious in Delhi, leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trailing, while the Congress is predicted to continue its lackluster performance in the assembly elections. AAP had previously dominated the last two Delhi assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)