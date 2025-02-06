Left Menu

BJP Strengthens Campaign Amid High-Stakes Urban Elections

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, at the Vijay Sankalp rally, underscored BJP's push for upcoming urban body elections through roadshows and strategic meetings. He emphasized on forming a 'triple-engine government'. As Delhi Assembly polls wrap up, BJP appears poised for victory, outpacing rivals AAP and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:34 IST
BJP Strengthens Campaign Amid High-Stakes Urban Elections
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was a prominent figure at the Vijay Sankalp rally in Korba on Wednesday, a key event in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming 2025 urban body elections. Demonstrating significant support within the region, Sai also led a roadshow in Raigarh, focusing on cementing BJP's influence ahead of municipal elections. He urged the public to trust the BJP for continued development and effective governance.

Expressing gratitude for public support, Sai remarked, "I am thankful for the love you've shown to BJP... Entrust us with development tasks. All development work will be executed under us. With our double-engine government in place, we're now aiming for a triple-engine government," reinforcing his commitment to the state's progress. In Raipur, CM Sai further detailed BJP's election strategy, highlighting that their municipal corporation campaign begins with critical meetings and a roadshow.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly elections during the rally, Sai projected that this time, the BJP would form the government there. According to the Election Commission of India, the Delhi Assembly elections concluded with a 60.42% voter turnout amidst a fiercely contested environment, with voters actively participating across all 70 constituencies.

Significantly, most exit polls suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party is on track to emerge victorious in Delhi, leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trailing, while the Congress is predicted to continue its lackluster performance in the assembly elections. AAP had previously dominated the last two Delhi assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025