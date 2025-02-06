Nationwide Uproar: Americans Protest Trump's Policies and Musk's Influence

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in multiple U.S. cities on Wednesday, in opposition to President Trump's initial policy decisions. Anger was palpable over Trump's immigration measures, the rescinding of transgender rights, and a contentious proposal involving Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Philadelphia and state capitols nationwide, from California to Indiana, saw demonstrators denounce not only Trump but also Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency. Critics accused Musk of having undue influence, voicing alarm over his team's access to sensitive Treasury information.

Motivated by online campaigns like #buildtheresistance, citizens rallied in freezing weather conditions. Messages like ‘reject fascism’ resonated through the crowd, targeting projected shifts in American governance under the current administration. In Austin, Texas, protesters gathered to highlight what they perceive as an attack on democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)