Left Menu

Nationwide Uproar: Americans Protest Trump's Policies and Musk's Influence

Demonstrators across the U.S. rallied against President Trump's early policies, including immigration crackdowns and transgender right rollbacks. Criticism also targeted Elon Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency, worried about his access to Treasury data. Protests involved hashtags like #buildtheresistance, emphasizing democratic defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:20 IST
Nationwide Uproar: Americans Protest Trump's Policies and Musk's Influence
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in multiple U.S. cities on Wednesday, in opposition to President Trump's initial policy decisions. Anger was palpable over Trump's immigration measures, the rescinding of transgender rights, and a contentious proposal involving Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Philadelphia and state capitols nationwide, from California to Indiana, saw demonstrators denounce not only Trump but also Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency. Critics accused Musk of having undue influence, voicing alarm over his team's access to sensitive Treasury information.

Motivated by online campaigns like #buildtheresistance, citizens rallied in freezing weather conditions. Messages like ‘reject fascism’ resonated through the crowd, targeting projected shifts in American governance under the current administration. In Austin, Texas, protesters gathered to highlight what they perceive as an attack on democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025