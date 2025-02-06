Left Menu

Germans Concerned Over Foreign Influence in Elections via Social Media

A survey by Bitkom reveals that nearly 90% of Germans believe foreign actors, primarily from Russia and the U.S., are attempting to influence national elections through social media. The survey highlights the growing role of digital sources for election information, alongside a call for a dedicated digital ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:53 IST
Germans Concerned Over Foreign Influence in Elections via Social Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

As national elections approach, a recent survey by Bitkom reveals a growing concern among Germans about foreign influence via social media platforms. Nearly 90% of the surveyed voters suspect attempts to sway their votes, mainly originating from Russia and the U.S.

The survey found that while internet sources are crucial for election information, traditional means like conversations with friends and family prevail as the most trusted sources. Despite digital advancements, television remains a significant medium, especially for the elderly demographic.

In response to these concerns, 80% of respondents urge the forthcoming government to prioritize digital policy. There is also substantial support, at 71%, for establishing an independent digital ministry equipped with its own budget and necessary rights, according to Bitkom President Ralf Wintergerst.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025