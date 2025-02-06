Germans Concerned Over Foreign Influence in Elections via Social Media

As national elections approach, a recent survey by Bitkom reveals a growing concern among Germans about foreign influence via social media platforms. Nearly 90% of the surveyed voters suspect attempts to sway their votes, mainly originating from Russia and the U.S.

The survey found that while internet sources are crucial for election information, traditional means like conversations with friends and family prevail as the most trusted sources. Despite digital advancements, television remains a significant medium, especially for the elderly demographic.

In response to these concerns, 80% of respondents urge the forthcoming government to prioritize digital policy. There is also substantial support, at 71%, for establishing an independent digital ministry equipped with its own budget and necessary rights, according to Bitkom President Ralf Wintergerst.

(With inputs from agencies.)