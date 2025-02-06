Controversy Over US Deportation Flight Landing in Amritsar
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and Congress leaders have criticized the Centre for allowing a US deportation flight carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants to land in Amritsar instead of Delhi. They allege this move was part of a strategy to defame Punjab and treat the state unfavorably.
The Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Indian central government of treating the state unfairly, questioning why a US aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar and not in New Delhi. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla echoed these sentiments, calling the situation an insult to India's sovereignty.
A US military plane brought deportees, majorly from states like Haryana and Gujarat, to Amritsar's Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport. AAP president Aman Arora and MP Aujla criticized the choice of landing location, suggesting a deliberate effort to defame Punjab.
The deportees, reportedly treated inhumanely, were sent back days before Prime Minister Modi's visit to Washington. Voices from Punjab's political landscape demand answers, accusing the government of failing to protest the manner of deportation and its implications for national dignity.
