Left Menu

Controversy Over US Deportation Flight Landing in Amritsar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and Congress leaders have criticized the Centre for allowing a US deportation flight carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants to land in Amritsar instead of Delhi. They allege this move was part of a strategy to defame Punjab and treat the state unfavorably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:23 IST
Controversy Over US Deportation Flight Landing in Amritsar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Indian central government of treating the state unfairly, questioning why a US aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar and not in New Delhi. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla echoed these sentiments, calling the situation an insult to India's sovereignty.

A US military plane brought deportees, majorly from states like Haryana and Gujarat, to Amritsar's Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport. AAP president Aman Arora and MP Aujla criticized the choice of landing location, suggesting a deliberate effort to defame Punjab.

The deportees, reportedly treated inhumanely, were sent back days before Prime Minister Modi's visit to Washington. Voices from Punjab's political landscape demand answers, accusing the government of failing to protest the manner of deportation and its implications for national dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025