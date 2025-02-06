Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Rafael Louzan's Verdict, Stabilizing Spanish Soccer Leadership

Rafael Louzan's conviction of malfeasance has been overturned by Spain's Supreme Court, saving the soccer federation from further trouble and averting new elections. Louzan, who faced a seven-year ban, leads the RFEF as Spain prepares for the 2030 World Cup amidst ongoing scandal from his predecessor, Luis Rubiales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:47 IST
Spain's Supreme Court has overturned the malfeasance conviction of Rafael Louzan, current president of the scandal-stricken soccer federation, providing relief from potential further challenges. This decision averts the necessity for new leadership elections amid the ongoing fallout from former chief Luis Rubiales' scandal.

Louzan's previous lower court ruling, part of a case tied to a 2011 football pitch contract, barred him from public office for seven years. The Supreme Court stated that the granting of additional funding for completed works did not constitute a crime, ensuring Louzan's leadership as the nation readies to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

The ruling coincides with Rubiales facing trial for sexual assault allegations related to an incident with player Jenni Hermoso, marking ongoing controversy within Spain's soccer community. Louzan, expressing faith in justice, acknowledged the lengthy legal journey, as the sport grapples with issues of malfeasance and sexism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

