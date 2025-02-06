Bengal Global Business Summit 2025: Overcoming Poverty and Boosting Investments

At the conclusion of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that 1.72 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the state. She shared these insights on X, previously known as Twitter, during the summit's valedictory session held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

Highlighting the event's success, CM Banerjee revealed that the summit received investment proposals totaling Rs 4,40,595 crores, with a significant project involving oil exploration at Ashok Nagar. The state has allocated 15 acres to ONGC, marking a milestone for Bengal in India's petroleum sector.

Banerjee praised business leaders and foreign delegates for their efforts, recalling that past summits attracted Rs 19 lakh crore in proposals, with Rs 13 lakh crore of projects already realized. She emphasized unity and inclusiveness, noting significant reductions in unemployment and dropout rates since 2011, and urged encouragement for future generations to invest.

