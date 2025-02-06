Left Menu

Extradition of Bangladesh's Former PM: A Diplomatic Dilemma

The Government of Bangladesh has requested the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for alleged offences committed before her arrival in India. Minister of State for External Affairs stated that no response has been given to Bangladesh's request. Hasina fled following protests that toppled her regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:02 IST
  • India

The extradition case of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken center stage as the Bangladesh government formally requested her return from India for alleged prior offenses.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed Parliament that no response has yet been sent to Bangladesh concerning this high-profile request. The issue was raised in Rajya Sabha, highlighting diplomatic tensions.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, sought refuge in India last year after her 16-year leadership was overturned amid massive protests. The extradition request marks a significant step in the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

