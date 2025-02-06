Extradition of Bangladesh's Former PM: A Diplomatic Dilemma

The extradition case of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken center stage as the Bangladesh government formally requested her return from India for alleged prior offenses.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed Parliament that no response has yet been sent to Bangladesh concerning this high-profile request. The issue was raised in Rajya Sabha, highlighting diplomatic tensions.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, sought refuge in India last year after her 16-year leadership was overturned amid massive protests. The extradition request marks a significant step in the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)