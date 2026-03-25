Embassy Intrusion Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

A member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, an act that has intensified diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The suspect, 23-year-old Kodai Murata, was apprehended by authorities with a knife after scaling the embassy wall. Japan expressed regret over the incident and pledged to prevent such occurrences in the future.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has demanded a thorough investigation and severe punishment for Murata, citing far-right ideologies and neo-militarism in Japan as underlying causes. The incident exacerbates ongoing tensions, particularly over Taiwan, and impacts on bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)