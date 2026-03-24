Danish General Election: A Vote for Stability Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Denmark held its general election with more than 4.3 million eligible voters deciding the country's future. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is seeking a third term following her handling of a conflict with the U.S. over Greenland, aiming to leverage her strong leadership in the eyes of EU and NATO constituents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:45 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark's voters turned out on Tuesday for a pivotal general election as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen campaigns for a third term. Her leadership came under international spotlight following a diplomatic standoff with the U.S. over Greenland's future.
With the election determining the new Folketing, or parliament, over 4.3 million eligible voters took to the ballots across the Scandinavian nation.
Frederiksen strategically called the election earlier than necessary, banking on her powerful image amid the Greenland territory dispute to garner support among European Union and NATO voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)