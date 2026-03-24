Danish General Election: A Vote for Stability Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Denmark's voters turned out on Tuesday for a pivotal general election as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen campaigns for a third term. Her leadership came under international spotlight following a diplomatic standoff with the U.S. over Greenland's future.

With the election determining the new Folketing, or parliament, over 4.3 million eligible voters took to the ballots across the Scandinavian nation.

Frederiksen strategically called the election earlier than necessary, banking on her powerful image amid the Greenland territory dispute to garner support among European Union and NATO voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)