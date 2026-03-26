Kerala CM Criticizes EC's Intolerance Towards Criticism Over BJP Seal Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has publicly criticized the Election Commission's (EC) directive for police to take action against what it has termed misleading news circulating on social media. The issue stems from a controversy over a document sent to political parties bearing the BJP Kerala unit's seal instead of the Election Commission's official seal.

Vijayan remarked that this incident reflects intolerance towards criticism and stressed the need for the Chief Election Commissioner to step in and address the situation. He expressed disbelief over the BJP seal appearing on the EC document, and noted that it cannot be dismissed as a minor clerical error by a single official.

The development was first brought to light by the CPI(M) on social media and has since prompted a police directive to curb misinformation online. While the EC described it as a clerical mistake that has been rectified, Vijayan insists that the investigation's findings need to be publicized to maintain electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)