US Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Oil Network

The US Department of Treasury has sanctioned individuals and firms linked to Iranian oil shipments to China. This move targets Iranian and Indian citizens, among others, as part of the US strategy to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional influence.

The United States Department of Treasury announced on Thursday that it has imposed sanctions on a network of individuals and companies accused of facilitating the shipment of Iranian oil to China. These sanctions, enforced by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, target more than a dozen people and firms across China, India, and the UAE.

Iranian and Indian citizens, crew management firms, and a collection of ships are among those sanctioned. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the Iranian regime continues to use oil revenues to develop its nuclear program, produce deadly ballistic missiles, and support regional terrorist proxies.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce affirmed the US's commitment to utilize all available tools to hold Iran accountable for its destabilizing actions. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, after signing an executive order to increase pressure on Tehran, indicated a willingness to negotiate, provided Iran's nuclear ambitions were curtailed.

