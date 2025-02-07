Left Menu

Trump Mediation Bridges PGA and LIV Golf

The PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf are nearing a unification deal thanks to President Donald Trump's mediation. Commissioner Jay Monahan, along with player directors Adam Scott and Tiger Woods, expressed gratitude for Trump's involvement, pointing to significant progress in their collaborative efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 01:00 IST
Trump Mediation Bridges PGA and LIV Golf

Commissioner Jay Monahan of the Professional Golfers' Association announced Thursday that President Donald Trump has played a pivotal role in advancing unification talks between the PGA and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Monahan, along with veteran players Adam Scott and Tiger Woods, acknowledged the impact of Trump's mediation in a joint statement. 'We asked the president to get involved for the good of the game,' they declared, emphasizing the administration's crucial involvement in the negotiations.

The statement highlighted gratitude for Trump's leadership, noting that it has significantly brought the two golfing entities closer to a finalized agreement, a move anticipated to reshape the golfing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025