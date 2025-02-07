Trump Mediation Bridges PGA and LIV Golf

Commissioner Jay Monahan of the Professional Golfers' Association announced Thursday that President Donald Trump has played a pivotal role in advancing unification talks between the PGA and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Monahan, along with veteran players Adam Scott and Tiger Woods, acknowledged the impact of Trump's mediation in a joint statement. 'We asked the president to get involved for the good of the game,' they declared, emphasizing the administration's crucial involvement in the negotiations.

The statement highlighted gratitude for Trump's leadership, noting that it has significantly brought the two golfing entities closer to a finalized agreement, a move anticipated to reshape the golfing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)