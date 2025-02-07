Trump's New Task Force: Combating Alleged Anti-Christian Bias

At the National Prayer Breakfast, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans for a White House faith office aimed at addressing anti-Christian bias in federal agencies. He appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi to spearhead a task force focused on eradicating such bias, labelling it as a threat within government bodies.

During his speech, Trump called for unity and shared how his engagement with religion deepened following assassination attempts last year. However, he also adopted a partisan stance, celebrating recent political achievements against 'woke' policies, while pledging to defend Christian rights against perceived discrimination.

The initiatives have raised constitutional questions regarding the separation of church and state under the First Amendment. Trump's actions have consolidated his standing within the conservative Christian constituency, despite challenges posed by differing interpretations of religious liberty and government endorsement of faith.

