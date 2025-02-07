Steel Showdown: Trump, U.S. Steel, and Japan's Nippon Bid
President Donald Trump met with U.S. Steel's CEO David Buritt and other leaders, discussing a blocked $14.9 billion takeover bid by Japan's Nippon Steel. Despite opposition, Trump's meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba might influence future decisions. Discussions also included American tech leadership with Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.
President Donald Trump engaged in talks with U.S. Steel CEO David Buritt at the White House, amidst ongoing tensions over Japan's Nippon Steel's blocked $14.9 billion takeover bid of the American steel giant. Former President Joe Biden had previously rejected the acquisition.
Trump has shown resistance to the deal but appreciates Japanese investments, particularly in the tech sector. A significant meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba could potentially sway opinions regarding the takeover.
In addition to these discussions, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg attended the White House to address how the company can bolster the administration's technological goals, aiming to enhance American tech dominance globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
