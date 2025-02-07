Left Menu

Steel Showdown: Trump, U.S. Steel, and Japan's Nippon Bid

President Donald Trump met with U.S. Steel's CEO David Buritt and other leaders, discussing a blocked $14.9 billion takeover bid by Japan's Nippon Steel. Despite opposition, Trump's meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba might influence future decisions. Discussions also included American tech leadership with Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 08:16 IST
Steel Showdown: Trump, U.S. Steel, and Japan's Nippon Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump engaged in talks with U.S. Steel CEO David Buritt at the White House, amidst ongoing tensions over Japan's Nippon Steel's blocked $14.9 billion takeover bid of the American steel giant. Former President Joe Biden had previously rejected the acquisition.

Trump has shown resistance to the deal but appreciates Japanese investments, particularly in the tech sector. A significant meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba could potentially sway opinions regarding the takeover.

In addition to these discussions, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg attended the White House to address how the company can bolster the administration's technological goals, aiming to enhance American tech dominance globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025