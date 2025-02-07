Political Tensions: Manipur Speaker's Tribunal Issued Notices in Anti-Defection Case

The Manipur Speaker's Tribunal has issued legal notices to four MLAs from the National People's Party, as confirmed by an assembly official on Friday. The move is linked to an anti-defection case that alleges the lawmakers supported BJP despite their party withdrawing support from the government.

Manipur Congress vice-president Hareshwar Goswami pushed for the disqualification of these MLAs following their participation in a BJP meeting convened by Chief Minister N Biren Singh last November. This came shortly after NPP withdrew its backing from the ruling government, adding a layer of complexity to the state's political landscape.

The MLAs in question, M Rameshwar Singh, J Pamei, Irengbam Nalini Devi, and Thongam Shanti Singh, have been tasked with submitting their written responses by February 11. The Speaker's Tribunal is set to hold a hearing on the matter at 9:30 am on February 12, where the legislators or their pleaders are expected to attend in person.

