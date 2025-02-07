Lok Sabha Resumes Order After Deportation Debate
The Lok Sabha returned to order with a productive Question Hour on Friday, following a day of disruption over the deportation of Indians from the US. The House had faced repeated adjournments as opposition members protested the treatment of deported Indians, despite a statement from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha, India's Lower House of Parliament, experienced a more orderly session on Friday with a successful Question Hour. This follows a tumultuous Thursday, when proceedings were repeatedly interrupted over the deportation of Indians from the United States.
The disruption stemmed from opposition members raising issues about the treatment faced by Indians deported for residing illegally in the US, which led to slogan shouting and numerous adjournments.
Despite a statement from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the recent deportations, the House failed to function smoothly on Thursday, highlighting the contentious nature of the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Wildlife Challenge: Government Action and Opposition Critique
Kejriwal Alleges Attack on Car Orchestrated by Opposition
Germany's Opposition Calls for Migration Policy Overhaul Amid Rising Tensions
Chhattisgarh Political Drama: BJP Faces Allegations of Silencing Opposition
Opposition members suspended from Parliamentary panel on Waqf bill