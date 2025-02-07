Lok Sabha Resumes Order After Deportation Debate

The Lok Sabha, India's Lower House of Parliament, experienced a more orderly session on Friday with a successful Question Hour. This follows a tumultuous Thursday, when proceedings were repeatedly interrupted over the deportation of Indians from the United States.

The disruption stemmed from opposition members raising issues about the treatment faced by Indians deported for residing illegally in the US, which led to slogan shouting and numerous adjournments.

Despite a statement from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the recent deportations, the House failed to function smoothly on Thursday, highlighting the contentious nature of the issue.

