Lok Sabha Resumes Order After Deportation Debate

The Lok Sabha returned to order with a productive Question Hour on Friday, following a day of disruption over the deportation of Indians from the US. The House had faced repeated adjournments as opposition members protested the treatment of deported Indians, despite a statement from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Lok Sabha, India's Lower House of Parliament, experienced a more orderly session on Friday with a successful Question Hour. This follows a tumultuous Thursday, when proceedings were repeatedly interrupted over the deportation of Indians from the United States.

The disruption stemmed from opposition members raising issues about the treatment faced by Indians deported for residing illegally in the US, which led to slogan shouting and numerous adjournments.

Despite a statement from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the recent deportations, the House failed to function smoothly on Thursday, highlighting the contentious nature of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

