Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct in Milkipur By-Election

In a fiery statement, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of orchestrating fake voting during the Milkipur by-elections. Alleging manipulation with aid from adjacent districts, Yadav criticized the Election Commission's inaction, while local police refuted claims of voter ID checks, attributing them to booth agent verifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:53 IST
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing the party of fraudulent tactics in the Milkipur by-elections which concluded on February 5. Yadav claimed that BJP mobilized party workers from neighboring districts to engage in fake voting.

Addressing the media, Yadav invited observers to examine the state of democracy in Uttar Pradesh under BJP rule, pointing out coordinated efforts involving presiding officers and electoral targets. The Milkipur by-election recorded a voter turnout of 57.13% amid these claims of manipulation.

Yadav also criticized the Election Commission for ineffectiveness, comparing it to a 'dead' entity. Meanwhile, local police countered Yadav's statement on voter ID checks, clarifying that only booth agents' IDs were scrutinized, not those of the voters. Samajwadi candidate Ajit Prasad alleged undue influence and intimidation against their supporters during the voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

