Republicans Prepare Tax and Spending Package Reveal

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced that the Congressional Republicans' tax and spending package will be unveiled this weekend. Although it won't be announced today, Johnson confirmed that preparations are ongoing and a markup session is anticipated for Tuesday to finalize the plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:24 IST
Congressional Republicans are gearing up to reveal their much-anticipated tax and spending package this weekend, according to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson mentioned that the announcement is unlikely to occur today, with ongoing work set to continue through tomorrow.

A markup session is scheduled for Tuesday to finalize the package details.

