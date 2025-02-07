Republicans Prepare Tax and Spending Package Reveal
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced that the Congressional Republicans' tax and spending package will be unveiled this weekend. Although it won't be announced today, Johnson confirmed that preparations are ongoing and a markup session is anticipated for Tuesday to finalize the plans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
Congressional Republicans are gearing up to reveal their much-anticipated tax and spending package this weekend, according to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Johnson mentioned that the announcement is unlikely to occur today, with ongoing work set to continue through tomorrow.
A markup session is scheduled for Tuesday to finalize the package details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republicans
- tax
- spending
- package
- announcement
- U.S.
- House
- Speaker
- Mike Johnson
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.
Iranian Cargo Ships in Missile Ingredient Controversy Amidst U.S. Sanctions Threats
Rubio Reaffirms U.S.-Philippine Defense Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions
Historic Shift: House Passes Stringent Immigration Bill
Sean Curran: New Leader of the U.S. Secret Service