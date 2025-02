Building Diplomacy on the Greens: Ishiba's Strategic Meetings

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's Prime Minister, undertook meticulous preparations for his inaugural meeting with President Donald Trump, consulting important figures such as SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's widow.

Ishiba seeks to build a bond with Trump as strong as Abe's, discussing strategic collaborations, including defense spending and economic partnerships, during his visit.

The Japan-U.S. alliance is crucial for both nations amid regional challenges, with Ishiba highlighting Japan's contributions and investments in the U.S. to maintain robust bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)