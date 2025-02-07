Left Menu

Slovak Protests: Mass Opposition Against Pro-Russia Shift

Tens of thousands of Slovaks protested in the capital's Freedom Square, opposing Prime Minister Robert Fico's policies, which they view as favoring Russia. Amid chants calling for his resignation, demonstrators signaled dissatisfaction with Fico's government, which critics claim undermines democratic values and shifts foreign policy away from the EU and NATO.

Tens of thousands of Slovaks congregated in the capital's central square on Friday, marking the second major protest in two weeks. Citizens voiced their displeasure with Prime Minister Robert Fico's purported policy changes, perceived as a move closer to Russia.

Parallel rallies erupted in multiple cities, demanding Fico's resignation through chants of 'Resign, resign' and 'Russian agent.' An estimated 42,000 to 45,000 people turned out in Bratislava's Freedom Square, according to security data reported by Dennik N.

This protest followed a larger demonstration two weeks prior, drawing nearly 60,000 people, echoing the scale of 2018 rallies following an investigative journalist's murder, which resulted in Fico's previous resignation. Critics are concerned about Fico's potential weakening of democratic values and alignment shift in foreign policy since his return to power in 2023.

