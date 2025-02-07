Diplomatic Friction: India Summons Bangladesh Envoy Over Negative Portrayals

India summoned Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner, Nural Islam, to express concerns over Dhaka's ongoing negative portrayals of New Delhi, accusing it of internal governance interference.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized India's desire for a positive and constructive bilateral relationship, urging Bangladesh to reciprocate without further deteriorating the diplomatic atmosphere.

Incidents of violence in Bangladesh, attributed to comments by former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have led to diplomatic tensions. Indian authorities highlight that these remarks, made in Hasina's personal capacity, are wrongly conflated with India's policies.

