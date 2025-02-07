Diplomatic Friction: India Summons Bangladesh Envoy Over Negative Portrayals
India has summoned Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner, Nural Islam, to address ongoing negative portrayals of New Delhi by Dhaka. Indian officials expressed regrets over comments from Bangladeshi authorities that hold India accountable for internal issues. India seeks a constructive bilateral relationship and expects Bangladesh to reciprocate positively.
India summoned Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner, Nural Islam, to express concerns over Dhaka's ongoing negative portrayals of New Delhi, accusing it of internal governance interference.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized India's desire for a positive and constructive bilateral relationship, urging Bangladesh to reciprocate without further deteriorating the diplomatic atmosphere.
Incidents of violence in Bangladesh, attributed to comments by former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have led to diplomatic tensions. Indian authorities highlight that these remarks, made in Hasina's personal capacity, are wrongly conflated with India's policies.
