Trump and Japanese PM say Japan is looking at investment in US Steel instead of purchase

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Friday Japan was looking at an investment in U.S. Steel instead of an acquisition. Japanese firm Nippon Steel's bid to buy U.S. Steel was blocked last month by former President Joe Biden.

A White House official said that Trump, in the news conference, had mistakenly referred to Nippon Steel as "Nissan".

