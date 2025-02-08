Left Menu

Trump and Japanese PM say Japan is looking at investment in US Steel instead of purchase

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 01:51 IST
Trump and Japanese PM say Japan is looking at investment in US Steel instead of purchase
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Friday Japan was looking at an investment in U.S. Steel instead of an acquisition. Japanese firm Nippon Steel's bid to buy U.S. Steel was blocked last month by former President Joe Biden.

A White House official said that Trump, in the news conference, had mistakenly referred to Nippon Steel as "Nissan".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025