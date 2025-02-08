Foreign Interference Targets Canadian Politics: Freeland in the Crosshairs

The Canadian government has reportedly uncovered a coordinated campaign targeting Chrystia Freeland, a federal Liberal Party leadership hopeful. The campaign appears linked to a WeChat account with ties to the Chinese government, according to Rapid Response Mechanism Canada, an entity that tracks foreign interference.

The operation was traced back to a popular WeChat news account, commonly associated with the Chinese government by experts. Over 30 WeChat news accounts participated in this campaign, achieving high engagement levels. The Liberal Party of Canada and Freeland's campaign have been briefed on the concerning findings.

Chrystia Freeland, previously Canada's deputy prime minister, asserted her determination to resist foreign meddling. Her resignation as finance minister in December led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce his resignation. However, Trudeau will remain in office until a new party leader is selected on March 9.

