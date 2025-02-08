Tight Race in New Delhi: AAP vs BJP
The initial counting in New Delhi constituency shows AAP's Arvind Kejriwal trailing behind BJP's Parvesh Verma by 74 votes. Verma secured 2,272 votes while Kejriwal garnered 2,198 in the first round. Statewide, the BJP is leading, but final outcomes are yet to be announced.
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is trailing by a slender margin behind BJP's Parvesh Verma, with a difference of only 74 votes, following the first counting round in New Delhi constituency, states the Election Commission.
Parvesh Verma gathered 2,272 votes, while Kejriwal received 2,198 votes after the first of thirteen counting rounds.
Early trends indicate BJP is leading in 36 seats versus AAP's 16, with the Delhi Assembly hosting 70 seats. Various channels broadcast BJP leading in 44 seats, significantly surpassing the majority threshold of 36.
