Left Menu

Close Contest in Milkipur Assembly Bypoll: BJP Takes Lead

Chandrabhanu Paswan of the BJP is leading by 3,991 votes over Ajit Prasad of the SP in the early stages of the Milkipur assembly bypoll. This by-election was triggered by Awadhesh Prasad of the SP leaving the seat to join the Lok Sabha. The BJP hopes to reclaim its lost ground in Ayodhya district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 08-02-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 10:00 IST
Close Contest in Milkipur Assembly Bypoll: BJP Takes Lead
  • Country:
  • India

In the highly anticipated Milkipur assembly bypoll, BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan was leading by 3,991 votes against Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad. The initial count, reported by the Election Commission website, indicates a tough battle.

The by-election became necessary after SP leader Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat post his election to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad last year. This contest is critical for both parties.

For the BJP, success in Milkipur is seen as a chance to retaliate after losing the Faizabad seat in the 2022 polls, the only one lost in Ayodhya district. Notably, BSP is not contesting, while Congress supports its ally SP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025