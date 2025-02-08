Close Contest in Milkipur Assembly Bypoll: BJP Takes Lead

In the highly anticipated Milkipur assembly bypoll, BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan was leading by 3,991 votes against Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad. The initial count, reported by the Election Commission website, indicates a tough battle.

The by-election became necessary after SP leader Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat post his election to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad last year. This contest is critical for both parties.

For the BJP, success in Milkipur is seen as a chance to retaliate after losing the Faizabad seat in the 2022 polls, the only one lost in Ayodhya district. Notably, BSP is not contesting, while Congress supports its ally SP.

(With inputs from agencies.)