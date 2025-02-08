Left Menu

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan has taken a significant lead over SP's Ajit Prasad in the Milkipur bypoll, with 31,093 more votes. The by-election followed Awadhesh Prasad's Lok Sabha election win. The SP aims to keep the seat, while BJP sees it as a chance for revenge in Faizabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:26 IST
BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan has strengthened his position significantly in the Milkipur assembly bypoll, leading by 31,093 votes over SP's Ajit Prasad after the 11th round of counting, as per the Election Commission.

Paswan recorded 58,327 votes, while Ajit Prasad, son of SP's Faizabad MP Awadesh Prasad, secured 27,234 votes. The Aazad Samaj Party's Santosh Kumar was far behind with 1,864 votes.

The bypoll became necessary after Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat post his election to the Lok Sabha. Despite SP's stronghold, the BJP views this election as an opportunity to turn the tables following their 2024 Faizabad loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

