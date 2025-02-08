Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan has strengthened his position significantly in the Milkipur assembly bypoll, leading by 31,093 votes over SP's Ajit Prasad after the 11th round of counting, as per the Election Commission.

Paswan recorded 58,327 votes, while Ajit Prasad, son of SP's Faizabad MP Awadesh Prasad, secured 27,234 votes. The Aazad Samaj Party's Santosh Kumar was far behind with 1,864 votes.

The bypoll became necessary after Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat post his election to the Lok Sabha. Despite SP's stronghold, the BJP views this election as an opportunity to turn the tables following their 2024 Faizabad loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)