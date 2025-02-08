Left Menu

Fadnavis Challenges Rahul's Voter Allegations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refutes Rahul Gandhi's claims about voter irregularities in state elections, stating that Gandhi's assertions are misleading. Fadnavis suggests the surge in voter numbers was due to an Election Commission campaign, not fraud. He also accuses Gandhi of undermining trust in democratic institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:21 IST
Fadnavis Challenges Rahul's Voter Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday strongly denied allegations made by Rahul Gandhi regarding voter irregularities in the state assembly elections. Fadnavis criticized Gandhi, claiming the Congress leader was misdirecting his accusations instead of addressing the real issues.

Gandhi had asserted that a suspiciously high number of voters were added to the electoral rolls between the Lok Sabha and state elections. He pointed to an increase of 39 lakh new voters in just five months, raising concerns of possible discrepancies.

Addressing these allegations at the Jaipur Dialogues Deccan Summit in Pune, Fadnavis explained that the increase resulted from a campaign by the Election Commission to address missing names from the voter list. He accused Gandhi of eroding trust in democratic institutions and fueling urban Naxalism by expressing distrust in the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025