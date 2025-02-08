BJP's Triumph: A New Era for Delhi's Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the supremacy of the people's power as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a substantial victory in the Delhi assembly elections on Saturday.

Modi emphasized his commitment to the city's holistic development, pledging to enhance the quality of life for Delhi's residents.

Expressing gratitude to voters, Modi attributed the victory to a blend of development and good governance, marking the end of a 27-year drought for the BJP in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)