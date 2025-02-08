Modi's Resurgence: A Power Shift in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is on the verge of winning power in the Delhi capital district after nearly three decades. Winning 48 of 70 seats, they are well ahead of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party, marking a significant boost for Modi after a less successful national election last year.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared poised on Saturday to regain control of Delhi for the first time in 27 years. This potential victory marks a rebound for the Hindu-nationalist leader after last year's national election setbacks.
The BJP was leading in 48 of the 70 seats in the Delhi capital district, far ahead of the 22-seat tally of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to India's Election Commission. AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, a high-profile critic of Modi, rose from an anti-corruption movement in 2012 and has governed Delhi for two consecutive terms since 2015.
Kejriwal, once arrested on graft charges, claims it was a politically motivated move by Modi's administration – allegations the BJP dismisses. His party, popular for providing free utilities, faces the BJP's social welfare promises in this fierce electoral battle. Modi's BJP achieving three state election victories bolsters its strength in the upper house of parliament, central to legislative progress.
