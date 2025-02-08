Left Menu

'Egos Defeated: BJP Triumphs in Milkipur Bypoll'

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma criticized opposition parties for their arrogance leading to electoral defeats in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The BJP secured a significant victory in the Milkipur bypoll, overcoming the Samajwadi Party, and is set to form the government in Delhi after 26 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 16:33 IST
'Egos Defeated: BJP Triumphs in Milkipur Bypoll'
elections
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma attributed the election defeats of opposition parties in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to their arrogance, as results were announced on Saturday. His critique was directed primarily at AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, whom he accused of overconfidence.

Sharma likened Kejriwal's attitude to that of Ravana, the mythological figure whose ego led to his downfall. Emphasizing the BJP's strength under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Sharma celebrated the party's victories, particularly in the Milkipur bypoll where BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan won decisively.

The successful bypoll outcome for the BJP marked a key victory since Milkipur was the only seat lost to the Samajwadi Party in the past elections. The Congress, in this case, supported its alliance partner, the SP, but did not contest directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025