'Egos Defeated: BJP Triumphs in Milkipur Bypoll'
Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma criticized opposition parties for their arrogance leading to electoral defeats in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The BJP secured a significant victory in the Milkipur bypoll, overcoming the Samajwadi Party, and is set to form the government in Delhi after 26 years.
Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma attributed the election defeats of opposition parties in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to their arrogance, as results were announced on Saturday. His critique was directed primarily at AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, whom he accused of overconfidence.
Sharma likened Kejriwal's attitude to that of Ravana, the mythological figure whose ego led to his downfall. Emphasizing the BJP's strength under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Sharma celebrated the party's victories, particularly in the Milkipur bypoll where BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan won decisively.
The successful bypoll outcome for the BJP marked a key victory since Milkipur was the only seat lost to the Samajwadi Party in the past elections. The Congress, in this case, supported its alliance partner, the SP, but did not contest directly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
