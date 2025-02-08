Left Menu

BJP's Shikha Roy Triumphs in Greater Kailash as AAP Faces Setback

BJP leader Shikha Roy won the Greater Kailash assembly constituency election, overtaking AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj by 3,188 votes. She thanked party leaders and supporters, emphasizing forthcoming government efforts to resolve former governance backlogs. Meanwhile, AAP urged continued support despite setbacks, and Congress struggled, failing to secure any seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:27 IST
BJP's Shikha Roy Triumphs in Greater Kailash as AAP Faces Setback
BJP leader Shikha Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shikha Roy emerged victorious in the Greater Kailash assembly constituency, defeating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Saurabh Bhardwaj by a margin of 3,188 votes. In her statement, Roy expressed appreciation to the top party leadership for their strategic candidate selections and rigorous campaign efforts.

Roy remarked that changes under her leadership would soon become noticeable, though resolving the previous administration's backlogs would require time. She thanked BJP workers and residents who placed their trust in the party, signaling forthcoming improvements in governance.

The Election Commission results showed that Roy received 49,594 votes, outdoing Bhardwaj's 46,406 votes, while Congress's Garvit Singhvi trailed behind with 6,711. Despite his loss, Bhardwaj urged AAP supporters not to lose hope, stressing that losing small battles is part of larger political endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025