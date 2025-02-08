BJP's Shikha Roy Triumphs in Greater Kailash as AAP Faces Setback

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shikha Roy emerged victorious in the Greater Kailash assembly constituency, defeating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Saurabh Bhardwaj by a margin of 3,188 votes. In her statement, Roy expressed appreciation to the top party leadership for their strategic candidate selections and rigorous campaign efforts.

Roy remarked that changes under her leadership would soon become noticeable, though resolving the previous administration's backlogs would require time. She thanked BJP workers and residents who placed their trust in the party, signaling forthcoming improvements in governance.

The Election Commission results showed that Roy received 49,594 votes, outdoing Bhardwaj's 46,406 votes, while Congress's Garvit Singhvi trailed behind with 6,711. Despite his loss, Bhardwaj urged AAP supporters not to lose hope, stressing that losing small battles is part of larger political endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)