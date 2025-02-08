Tribunal Reserves Judgment in Manipur MLA Disqualification Cases
The Manipur Speaker's Tribunal reserved judgment in disqualification cases against five NPP MLAs and one JD(U) legislator. State Congress vice-president Hareshwar Goswami filed the petitions. The Speaker, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, heard the cases, and parties were directed to submit written replies. Judgments are awaited amid political shifts in Manipur.
The Manipur Speaker's Tribunal has deferred its verdict concerning the disqualification of five NPP MLAs and one JD(U) legislator. The cases were presented by State Congress vice-president Hareshwar Goswami, and Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh presided over the hearings.
During Saturday's proceedings, Meitei, representing Goswami, argued in favor of disqualification for several NPP and JD(U) MLAs. The Tribunal granted parties time until 1 pm on Sunday to submit any additional written responses, marking a significant development as the Manipur Assembly session is set to begin shortly.
The political landscape in Manipur has been dynamic, with NPP MLAs previously attending a BJP-led meeting and JD(U) MLAs joining BJP ranks. Pressure mounts on Speaker Singh to deliver a swift decision on the pending disqualification cases, as expressed by AICC Manipur in-charge Girish Chodankar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
