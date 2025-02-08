Raut Slams BJP's Campaign Tactics in Delhi Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a press conference on Saturday, accusing them of using unfair means to secure victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Raut claimed the BJP's campaign enlisted the full support of the national cabinet and several state chief ministers.

Raut alleged that the BJP's win was marred by wrongdoing, involving significant financial expenditure and voter list discrepancies, similar to accusations in Maharashtra. He mentioned false lawsuits being filed against workers from other parties, indicating a possibly tainted victory for the BJP in both regions.

In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the BJP's 47-seat win in Delhi. Addressing party members at the headquarters, Modi expressed gratitude to Delhi voters, dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party as "AAP-da" and promising to repay voters' trust with progress and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)