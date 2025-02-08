BJP's Historic Return to Power in Delhi: Sweeping Victory Over AAP
The BJP has reclaimed power in Delhi with a two-thirds majority, ending a 26-year gap and unseating the AAP. Prime Minister Modi's strategic campaign played a crucial role in this historic victory, highlighting the need for serious political transformation against politics of deceit and foolishness.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a significant comeback in Delhi, reclaiming power after a 26-year hiatus, largely driven by a focused localised campaign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's persuasive rhetoric. A sweeping two-thirds majority allowed the BJP to unseat Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), marking a pivotal shift in the capital's political landscape.
Prime Minister Modi hailed the victory as 'historic' and stressed the need for a shift in political discourse, condemning the AAP and Congress for what he described as 'politics of deceit and foolishness.' This victory signals a call for a serious political transformation in India, moving away from past political strategies.
As the BJP celebrates its victory, Congress continues to struggle, marked by its third consecutive defeat in Delhi's assembly elections. Meanwhile, speculation looms over who will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi, as the party leadership weighs its options.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Delhi
- AAP
- Modi
- election
- victory
- political
- leadership
- economy-strategy
- Parvesh Verma
ALSO READ
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory
Australia's Construction Boost: Cash Incentives Amid Election Countdown
Political Tug-of-War: DMK's Tax Burden and Governance Critique
Last-Minute Triumph: Bruno Fernandes Seals Victory for Manchester United
Delhi SG Pipers Clinch Victory After Shootout Showdown