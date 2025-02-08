Left Menu

BJP's Historic Return to Power in Delhi: Sweeping Victory Over AAP

The BJP has reclaimed power in Delhi with a two-thirds majority, ending a 26-year gap and unseating the AAP. Prime Minister Modi's strategic campaign played a crucial role in this historic victory, highlighting the need for serious political transformation against politics of deceit and foolishness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:33 IST
BJP's Historic Return to Power in Delhi: Sweeping Victory Over AAP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a significant comeback in Delhi, reclaiming power after a 26-year hiatus, largely driven by a focused localised campaign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's persuasive rhetoric. A sweeping two-thirds majority allowed the BJP to unseat Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), marking a pivotal shift in the capital's political landscape.

Prime Minister Modi hailed the victory as 'historic' and stressed the need for a shift in political discourse, condemning the AAP and Congress for what he described as 'politics of deceit and foolishness.' This victory signals a call for a serious political transformation in India, moving away from past political strategies.

As the BJP celebrates its victory, Congress continues to struggle, marked by its third consecutive defeat in Delhi's assembly elections. Meanwhile, speculation looms over who will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi, as the party leadership weighs its options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025