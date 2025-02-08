BJP's Historic Triumph: Modi's Delhi Promise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, emphasizing the end of 'AAP-da.' He promised enhanced urban infrastructure and probed corruption cases. Modi criticized Congress and AAP, urging young political involvement for India's development and claiming BJP-led governance as effective and honest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the BJP's significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, marking it as an end to the perceived mishaps under the Aam Aadmi Party's tenure.
He assured citizens of improved urban infrastructure and pledged to investigate alleged financial misconducts reported by the CAG under the erstwhile AAP leadership.
Addressing party workers, Modi criticized the Congress and AAP, calling for youth participation in politics to promote national progress and prevent deceptive political practices.
