Left Menu

Strained U.S.-Russia Disarmament Dialogue: Awaiting Groundbreaking Steps

Russia has yet to notice any positive developments from the U.S. regarding disarmament, as noted by its UN representative. Despite willingness to cooperate, tangible progress is lacking. The New START treaty, expiring in 2026, remains the central focus for nuclear arms control between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 08:07 IST
Strained U.S.-Russia Disarmament Dialogue: Awaiting Groundbreaking Steps

Russia is still waiting for positive initiatives from the U.S. on disarmament issues, according to Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative at the United Nations in Geneva.

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Gatilov expressed Russia's readiness to cooperate within the Conference on Disarmament framework, but noted a lack of progress in Geneva from the new U.S. administration, led by President Donald Trump.

Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin seeing Trump's presidency as an opportunity for improved relations, significant steps, particularly regarding the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), have yet to be observed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025