Strained U.S.-Russia Disarmament Dialogue: Awaiting Groundbreaking Steps
Russia has yet to notice any positive developments from the U.S. regarding disarmament, as noted by its UN representative. Despite willingness to cooperate, tangible progress is lacking. The New START treaty, expiring in 2026, remains the central focus for nuclear arms control between the two nations.
Russia is still waiting for positive initiatives from the U.S. on disarmament issues, according to Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative at the United Nations in Geneva.
Speaking to RIA Novosti, Gatilov expressed Russia's readiness to cooperate within the Conference on Disarmament framework, but noted a lack of progress in Geneva from the new U.S. administration, led by President Donald Trump.
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin seeing Trump's presidency as an opportunity for improved relations, significant steps, particularly regarding the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), have yet to be observed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
