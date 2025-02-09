Delhi's Political Shift: Atishi Resigns as BJP Triumphs
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi resigned following a decisive victory by the BJP in the recent assembly polls. Despite retaining her seat, Atishi will continue serving as CM at the request of Lt. Governor V K Saxena until a new government is formed. The BJP is set to take power next week.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Delhi witnessed a significant change as Chief Minister Atishi tendered her resignation to Lt. Governor V K Saxena, following the Aam Aadmi Party's overwhelming loss in the assembly elections.
Although Atishi has maintained her Kalkaji seat, she has been requested to remain in her position until the establishment of a new government, according to officials at Raj Niwas.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is poised to assume control next week, secured 48 out of 70 seats, marking their return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years. Meanwhile, the AAP spokesperson asserted the party's commitment to being a 'constructive opposition.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
