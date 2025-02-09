Left Menu

Delhi's Political Shift: Atishi Resigns as BJP Triumphs

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi resigned following a decisive victory by the BJP in the recent assembly polls. Despite retaining her seat, Atishi will continue serving as CM at the request of Lt. Governor V K Saxena until a new government is formed. The BJP is set to take power next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:10 IST
Delhi's Political Shift: Atishi Resigns as BJP Triumphs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Delhi witnessed a significant change as Chief Minister Atishi tendered her resignation to Lt. Governor V K Saxena, following the Aam Aadmi Party's overwhelming loss in the assembly elections.

Although Atishi has maintained her Kalkaji seat, she has been requested to remain in her position until the establishment of a new government, according to officials at Raj Niwas.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is poised to assume control next week, secured 48 out of 70 seats, marking their return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years. Meanwhile, the AAP spokesperson asserted the party's commitment to being a 'constructive opposition.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025