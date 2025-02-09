Delhi's Political Shift: Atishi Resigns as BJP Triumphs

The political landscape in Delhi witnessed a significant change as Chief Minister Atishi tendered her resignation to Lt. Governor V K Saxena, following the Aam Aadmi Party's overwhelming loss in the assembly elections.

Although Atishi has maintained her Kalkaji seat, she has been requested to remain in her position until the establishment of a new government, according to officials at Raj Niwas.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is poised to assume control next week, secured 48 out of 70 seats, marking their return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years. Meanwhile, the AAP spokesperson asserted the party's commitment to being a 'constructive opposition.'

(With inputs from agencies.)