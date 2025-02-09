BJP's Triumphant Return: Celebrations and Promises in Delhi
The BJP celebrated a landslide victory in Delhi after 26 years, winning 48 of 70 seats. Party candidates expressed gratitude through rallies and celebrations, emphasizing commitment to public welfare. The victory was attributed to public trust in Prime Minister Modi and his promises of development and change.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its return to power in Delhi with widespread celebrations after winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats, breaking a political drought that lasted over 26 years. Jubilant supporters and party candidates held thanksgiving rallies across their respective constituencies to express gratitude to voters.
Amidst celebrations, winners like Harish Khurana of Moti Nagar promised to work diligently for public welfare, focusing on improving essentials such as water supply and public toilets. In Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay led a lively victory procession, pledging unwavering commitment to his constituents.
Key victories included Parvesh Verma, BJP's prominent figure, defeating AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. The BJP's win was widely credited to the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seen as a beacon of development and change for the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Democracy: Modi Commends Election Commission on National Voters' Day
Deal signed in maritime security to strengthen cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue: PM Modi after talks with Indonesian Prez.
PM Modi Inspires Youth, Highlights Vision for Viksit Bharat at Republic Day Meet
Strengthening Ties: Modi Welcomes Indonesian President in India Visit
We talked on diversifying trade basket and market access to boost India-Indonesia trade ties: PM Modi after talks with Indonesian president.