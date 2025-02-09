BJP's Triumphant Return: Celebrations and Promises in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its return to power in Delhi with widespread celebrations after winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats, breaking a political drought that lasted over 26 years. Jubilant supporters and party candidates held thanksgiving rallies across their respective constituencies to express gratitude to voters.

Amidst celebrations, winners like Harish Khurana of Moti Nagar promised to work diligently for public welfare, focusing on improving essentials such as water supply and public toilets. In Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay led a lively victory procession, pledging unwavering commitment to his constituents.

Key victories included Parvesh Verma, BJP's prominent figure, defeating AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. The BJP's win was widely credited to the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seen as a beacon of development and change for the capital.

