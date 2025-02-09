Left Menu

BJP's Milkipur Triumph: A Strategic Win Turning Tides

The BJP secured a significant victory in the Milkipur bypoll, overcoming past setbacks in Faizabad. By amending its strategy and reaching out to Dalit and OBC communities, the party reclaimed its standing. The win marks a shift in political dynamics, challenging the opposition's narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:26 IST
BJP's Milkipur Triumph: A Strategic Win Turning Tides
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has staged a remarkable comeback with a triumphant win in the Milkipur by-election. This victory has significantly reshaped the political landscape post its earlier defeat in Faizabad, which had been a blow to the party's morale and strategy.

Reacting to the changing political climate, the BJP recalibrated its approach, focusing on community engagement, particularly among Dalits and OBCs, to regain lost ground. The newfound strategy involved direct outreach through the party's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Samman' initiative, emphasizing its commitment to constitutional values and inclusion.

The Milkipur success has not only subdued internal doubts but also thwarted opposition claims, establishing confidence in the BJP's leadership. This change of fortune was underscored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his victory speech, highlighting the popular support and approval for the revamped BJP policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025