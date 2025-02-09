BJP's Milkipur Triumph: A Strategic Win Turning Tides

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has staged a remarkable comeback with a triumphant win in the Milkipur by-election. This victory has significantly reshaped the political landscape post its earlier defeat in Faizabad, which had been a blow to the party's morale and strategy.

Reacting to the changing political climate, the BJP recalibrated its approach, focusing on community engagement, particularly among Dalits and OBCs, to regain lost ground. The newfound strategy involved direct outreach through the party's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Samman' initiative, emphasizing its commitment to constitutional values and inclusion.

The Milkipur success has not only subdued internal doubts but also thwarted opposition claims, establishing confidence in the BJP's leadership. This change of fortune was underscored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his victory speech, highlighting the popular support and approval for the revamped BJP policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)