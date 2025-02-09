Congress Faces Defeat in Delhi: An Introspective Moment

Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar expressed disappointment over the party's poor showing in the Delhi assembly elections, describing the outcome as 'saddening'. Speaking to reporters in his constituency Katihar, Anwar highlighted the need for introspection by the party's leadership following a complete wipeout in the 70-seat assembly.

Anwar noted that the Congress was previously a dominant force in Delhi, ruling for over a decade before being eclipsed by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which is now in its second term. For the third successive election, Congress failed to make a mark, capturing less than 10% of the vote share.

Responding to queries about the impact of this defeat on the INDIA bloc, Anwar dismissed any setbacks, asserting that the coalition aimed to challenge BJP at the national level and that unity among the partners remained intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)