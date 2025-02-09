Mohan Bisht Proposes Renaming Mustafabad to Reflect Majority's Choice

Left Menu

BJP's Mohan Bisht, newly-elected MLA from Mustafabad, proposed renaming the constituency to 'Shiv Vihar' or 'Shiv Puri', citing the Hindu majority. His proposal sparked debate within political circles. Bisht, seen as a potential CM candidate, expressed loyalty to BJP, which recently secured a significant electoral victory in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:47 IST
Mohan Bisht, the newly-appointed BJP MLA from Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, has stirred political waters by suggesting a name change for his constituency. He proposes renaming it 'Shiv Vihar' or 'Shiv Puri', arguing that the Hindu population is in the majority.

Bisht's argument is based on demographic statistics: 'On one side, there are 58 percent people and, on the other, 42 percent. It is the right of the 58 percent that the name should be changed accordingly,' he stated. This proposition, however, was met with criticism by AAP's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, questioning the BJP's motives and urging positive governance.

In a recent electoral sweep, the BJP claimed 48 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, marking their return to power after over two decades. Mohan Bisht's success in Mustafabad by 17,578 votes adds to this victory, as he emerged as a potential contender for the chief ministerial post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

