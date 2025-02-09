Dynamic Leader Eknath Shinde Turns 61: Modi Extends Warm Wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, praising him as a dynamic grassroots leader devoted to the state's development. Shinde, turning 61, is the chief of Shiv Sena, part of Maharashtra's Mahayuti government, fulfilling Balasaheb Thackeray's vision.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his best wishes to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his birthday, acknowledging him as a vibrant leader committed to the state's progress.
Eknath Shinde, who celebrated his 61st birthday, is a significant figure in Maharashtra's political landscape as the chief of Shiv Sena, a key component of the Mahayuti government.
Modi commended Shinde's dedication to honoring the visions of Pujya Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe, expressing hopes for his continued health and service to the people.
