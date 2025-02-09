Sudan's Power Struggle: New Government Formation Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Sources reveal that the formation of a new Sudanese government is expected once Khartoum is recaptured, following advancements by Sudan's army against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This development comes after army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced intentions to establish a technocratic wartime government.

In recent weeks, the Sudanese army has made significant progress in the capital Khartoum, nearing the presidential palace along the Nile. This resurgence has forced the RSF to retreat, overwhelmed by the army's enhanced air capacities and support from allied militias. The RSF has previously indicated willingness to form a civilian administration but faces challenges as the army tightens its hold.

Army leader Burhan described the upcoming government as a caretaker body focused on achieving remaining military objectives against what he termed rebel forces. He emphasized that there would be no Ramadan ceasefire unless the RSF ceases its activities in the west, particularly in al-Fashir. The ongoing conflict, rooted in disputes following the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir, has displaced over 12 million people, escalating into a major humanitarian crisis.

