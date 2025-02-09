Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Manipur's Crisis and CM's Resignation

The Congress criticized Manipur CM N Biren Singh's resignation as belated, urging PM Modi to visit the state. Congress accuses Modi of apathy towards Manipur, where violence has persisted. Singh resigned amid public pressure and a no-confidence motion. Congress hopes this marks a step toward ending the state's crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:54 IST
Political Turmoil: Manipur's Crisis and CM's Resignation
Resignation
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's political turbulence took a new turn as Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, sparking a critical response from the Congress. They described the resignation as overdue and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting the violence-ridden state.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of ignoring Manipur's plight, highlighting the loss of lives and displacement caused by ongoing unrest. He urged the Prime Minister to visit the state and address the issues directly.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other leaders attributed Singh's resignation to mounting public pressure and imminent moves in the assembly. Congress views this as a pivotal moment for restoring peace and stability in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025