Political Turmoil: Manipur's Crisis and CM's Resignation

Manipur's political turbulence took a new turn as Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, sparking a critical response from the Congress. They described the resignation as overdue and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting the violence-ridden state.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of ignoring Manipur's plight, highlighting the loss of lives and displacement caused by ongoing unrest. He urged the Prime Minister to visit the state and address the issues directly.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other leaders attributed Singh's resignation to mounting public pressure and imminent moves in the assembly. Congress views this as a pivotal moment for restoring peace and stability in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)