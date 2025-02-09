Left Menu

Noboa's Unconventional Path: From Millionaire Heir to Presiding President

Daniel Noboa, a political newcomer and millionaire, shocked Ecuador by winning a 16-month presidency. His focus on crimefighting strategies has tested legal boundaries. Now running for a full term, Noboa faces critiques for questionable methods and an ongoing feud with his vice president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guayaquil | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:34 IST
Noboa's Unconventional Path: From Millionaire Heir to Presiding President
Daniel Noboa
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

In a surprising turn of political events, Daniel Noboa, an inexperienced lawmaker, outshone well-known candidates in Ecuador's 2023 snap election. His rapid rise led to a runoff against a protege of an influential president, ultimately securing a 16-month presidency.

Born into wealth from the banana trade, the conservative young leader soon began implementing aggressive crimefighting strategies, a move that resonated with parts of the electorate but challenged conventional governance norms. His presidency saw a notable drop in the homicide rate, although it remains alarmingly high compared to previous years.

Noboa's tactics, including declaring a state of internal armed conflict and authorizing a controversial police raid, drew international attention and skepticism. Additionally, his relationship with Vice President Veronica Abad soured as he sent her as ambassador to Israel. As he seeks a full term, Noboa continues to polarize the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025