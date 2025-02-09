Noboa's Unconventional Path: From Millionaire Heir to Presiding President

In a surprising turn of political events, Daniel Noboa, an inexperienced lawmaker, outshone well-known candidates in Ecuador's 2023 snap election. His rapid rise led to a runoff against a protege of an influential president, ultimately securing a 16-month presidency.

Born into wealth from the banana trade, the conservative young leader soon began implementing aggressive crimefighting strategies, a move that resonated with parts of the electorate but challenged conventional governance norms. His presidency saw a notable drop in the homicide rate, although it remains alarmingly high compared to previous years.

Noboa's tactics, including declaring a state of internal armed conflict and authorizing a controversial police raid, drew international attention and skepticism. Additionally, his relationship with Vice President Veronica Abad soured as he sent her as ambassador to Israel. As he seeks a full term, Noboa continues to polarize the political landscape.

